Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93.

Burness Kathryn Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Power alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44.

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$45.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPX shares. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.59.

Capital Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.