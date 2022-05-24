Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Sells 9,092 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.96. 416,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,966. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.82. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $249,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $65,760,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

