Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 118,856 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,353,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,893,758,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33.

On Friday, April 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92.

On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95.

On Friday, April 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $48,352,634.88.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70.

On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.43. 64,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,607. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $195.50 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.14.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 24.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 141,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,790,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 221.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.58.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

