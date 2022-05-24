Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,361.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 47,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,948. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.