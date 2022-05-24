Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Sells 1,308 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $15,499.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,474.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MNTV stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 1,502,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,096. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.29. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MNTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 113,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,097,000 after acquiring an additional 625,091 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after acquiring an additional 358,085 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,698,000 after acquiring an additional 710,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

