Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 10,627 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $2,620,511.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,509,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,601,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MORN stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.30. 2,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,851. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.53 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $128,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $77,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Morningstar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

