Insider Selling: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Sells 7,590 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NWBI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,413. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.51.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
