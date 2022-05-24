Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 594,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,985. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 57.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.