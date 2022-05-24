Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 594,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,985. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.24.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
