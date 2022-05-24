Insider Selling: Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at $577,185,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.17. 2,196,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $65.54.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Olin by 1,052.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $86,053,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Olin by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 937,229 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

