Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PKBK stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $286.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.13% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

