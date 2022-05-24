Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Sells 10,610 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Lillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $245,589.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.72. 1,163,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,344. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

