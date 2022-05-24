Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,374,005.25.

Brian Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Brian Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$26,025.30.

Shares of TSE PEY traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,378. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.34. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.89.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

