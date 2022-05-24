Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $3,579,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03.

Shares of QS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,150,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,250. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 48.57, a current ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 100.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

