Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $3,579,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03.
Shares of QS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,150,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,250. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 48.57, a current ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $43.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 100.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.
About QuantumScape (Get Rating)
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
