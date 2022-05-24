Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells 220,977 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 220,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,911,451.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,134,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,359,298.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. 1,442,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.51.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RES. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in RPC by 109.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RPC by 20.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

