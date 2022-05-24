Insider Selling: Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) CFO Sells 28,596 Shares of Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) CFO Lee E. Beckelman sold 28,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $93,508.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,247.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 130,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,628. The company has a market capitalization of $145.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Smart Sand, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.95.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

