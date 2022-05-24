Insider Selling: Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Sells 70,378 Shares of Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.03), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,128,244.27).

On Monday, May 16th, Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of Smith & Nephew stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.08), for a total value of £339,040.62 ($426,627.18).

LON SN traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,288 ($16.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.15). The company has a market capitalization of £11.24 billion and a PE ratio of 26.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,250.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,257.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.15) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.39) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($21.01) to GBX 1,680 ($21.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($23.15) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,685.40 ($21.21).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

