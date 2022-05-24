Insider Selling: Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Sells 70,378 Shares of Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.03), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,128,244.27).
Deepak Nath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of Smith & Nephew stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.08), for a total value of £339,040.62 ($426,627.18).
LON SN traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,288 ($16.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.15). The company has a market capitalization of £11.24 billion and a PE ratio of 26.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,250.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,257.99.
About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
