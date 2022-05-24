Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,883 shares in the company, valued at $604,665.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Tesoro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000.00.

Shares of SMP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,045. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $834.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

