Insider Selling: Sultan Resources Limited (ASX:SLZ) Insider Sells 210,000 Shares of Stock

Sultan Resources Limited (ASX:SLZ – Get Rating) insider David Lees sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10), for a total transaction of A$31,080.00 ($22,042.55).
About Sultan Resources (Get Rating)
Sultan Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds interests in the Thaduna project located to the northeast of Meekatharra; the Lake Grace project situated to the southeast of Perth, Western Australia; the East Tallering project located to the northeast of Geraldton, Western Australia; the Lachlan fold belt project situated in Central New South Wales; and the Dalwallinu project located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sultan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sultan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.