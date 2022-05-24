Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells 6,788 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
STKL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.04. 733,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.45 million, a P/E ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $13.72.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
