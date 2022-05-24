Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells 6,788 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

STKL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.04. 733,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.45 million, a P/E ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

