Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells 5,911 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $282,841.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,435.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 14,880 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $713,644.80.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $2,081,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,386,500.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $578,959.36.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.18. 1,128,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,473. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

