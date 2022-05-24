Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 4,038 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,038 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $192,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,628.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.18. 1,128,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $63.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 23.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,209 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 955,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 272,909 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 200.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

