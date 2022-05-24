Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 4,047 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,047 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $193,648.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

