Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells 1,817 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $86,689.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TENB traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,473. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.