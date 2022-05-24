Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 1,275 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, William Banyai sold 378 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $12,844.44.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,949,000 after buying an additional 1,497,052 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,566 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

