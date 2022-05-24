Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Sells 17,139 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $85,523.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 329,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,026.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TWO traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,889. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 114,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 207,784 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 33,681 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

