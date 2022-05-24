Insider Selling: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) EVP Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.02. 1,231,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.00. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

