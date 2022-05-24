Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells 2,085 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,767 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $85,666.32.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,511 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $78,167.43.

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $70,677.50.

Shares of WLFC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $46.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

