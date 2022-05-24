Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of YELP traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. 686,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,958. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. Yelp’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 147.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yelp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth $13,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Yelp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Yelp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,216 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

