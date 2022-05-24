Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $150,490.12.
- On Friday, May 6th, Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00.
ZG traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. 1,530,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $124.90.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.