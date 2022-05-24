Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $150,490.12.

On Friday, May 6th, Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00.

ZG traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. 1,530,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $124.90.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

