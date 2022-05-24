Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.14.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $177.17 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average of $227.54.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

