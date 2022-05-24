Integral Ad Science (IAS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) recently:

5/12/2022 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $19.00.

5/12/2022 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $12.00.

5/10/2022 – Integral Ad Science was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company. It operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and Brazil. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC is based in New York. “

5/4/2022 – Integral Ad Science was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company. It operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and Brazil. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC is based in New York. “

4/19/2022 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

IAS stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 487,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,425. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

