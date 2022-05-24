Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.54.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

INTC stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

