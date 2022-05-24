Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $206.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 314.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. 5,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,946. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.