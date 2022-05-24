Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $206.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 314.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.
NTLA traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. 5,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,946. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.14.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.