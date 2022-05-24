Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

