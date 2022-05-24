Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,228,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,832,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

