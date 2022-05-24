Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,111,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,479,061.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $1,112,600.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,196,400.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,230,600.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $1,221,600.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,334,600.00.

Shares of IBKR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. 836,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,494. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

