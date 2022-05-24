Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,545 ($32.02) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,885 ($36.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,453.50 ($18.29) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,285 ($16.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,493 ($31.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,602.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,854.83.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Stephen Welton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,656 ($20.84) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($104,190.26). Also, insider Amy Schioldager purchased 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,717 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £171,700 ($216,056.37). Insiders have bought a total of 15,675 shares of company stock worth $26,608,300 in the last three months.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

