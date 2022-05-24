International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Major Shareholder Sells $311,106,427.20 in Stock

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE IBM traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $131.17. 3,589,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,952. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.
International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Business Machines (IBM)
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.