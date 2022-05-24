International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Major Shareholder Sells $311,106,427.20 in Stock

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $131.17. 3,589,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,952. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

