International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.32) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.04) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.82) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 189.64 ($2.39).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 125.06 ($1.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.11. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.05 ($2.64).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

