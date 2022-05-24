Intertek Group plc (ITRK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 71.60 on June 17th

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.90) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,684 ($58.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,069.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,252.99. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,640 ($58.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,968 ($75.10). The firm has a market cap of £7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.
In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.84), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($488,001.48).
About Intertek Group (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Featured Stories
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.