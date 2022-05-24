Intertek Group plc (ITRK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 71.60 on June 17th

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.90) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,684 ($58.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,069.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,252.99. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,640 ($58.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,968 ($75.10). The firm has a market cap of £7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.84), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($488,001.48).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($83.10) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($69.84) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,789.88 ($72.86).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

