Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,236.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IKTSY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.8905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

