Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

In other Intevac news, Director Michele Klein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,150 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intevac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Intevac by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intevac by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

