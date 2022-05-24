Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $12.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,038. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $440.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 37.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

