Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $12.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.97. 2,811,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,038. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $440.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,015,000 after purchasing an additional 113,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 232.0% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 61,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

