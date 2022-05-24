Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 23rd (DASH, DLB, EBAY, ETSY, HLIT, ICLR, IMAX, IQV, MEDP, SYNH)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 23rd:
Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The firm issued a top pick rating on the stock.
Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.
Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.
Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.
Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.
