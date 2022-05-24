Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 24th (AAP, ADPT, AF, AGIO, ALB, ALEC, ALLO, AMAM, AMRN, APG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 24th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $270.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $225.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €4.15 ($4.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $320.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $320.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $217.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $314.00.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.75 to $1.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $25.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $89.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $190.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 245 ($3.08) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $149.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $32.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $205.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €99.00 ($105.32) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $206.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) had its price target trimmed by Greenridge Global from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson from $600.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €22.50 ($23.94) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €24.20 ($25.74) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $265.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by Daiwa Capital Markets from $201.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $180.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $99.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €52.00 ($55.32) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €47.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $330.00 to $310.00.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$34.00 to C$37.50.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €82.20 ($87.45) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €29.80 ($31.70) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $96.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $5.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $555.00 to $320.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $114.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 155 ($1.95) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.50 ($45.21) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $192.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $107.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $137.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $142.00 to $148.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $156.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €66.00 ($70.21) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $202.00 to $174.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $91.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price raised by Compass Point to $54.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research to $3.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $44.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $253.00 to $216.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $265.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $29.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $5.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €41.00 ($43.62) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $206.00 to $180.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 125 to CHF 140.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $101.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $59.00 to $52.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $200.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $557.00 to $500.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Atlantic Securities to $26.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $30.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $31.00 to $22.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $26.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $17.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $49.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $41.00 to $26.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $359.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $181.00 to $155.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $37.00.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $33.00 to $21.00.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €39.50 ($42.02) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €145.00 ($154.26) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €132.00 ($140.43) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $6.25. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €24.00 ($25.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €28.40 ($30.21) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €30.00 ($31.91) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €47.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.10 ($9.68) to €10.30 ($10.96).

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $143.00 to $116.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Daiwa Capital Markets from $1,150.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $165.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $40.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $53.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €24.00 ($25.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $223.00 to $245.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $238.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $236.00 to $263.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $219.00 to $247.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $248.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $237.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$6.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $83.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $14.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $100.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $124.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $105.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $150.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $142.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $120.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.