Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin (NYSE: APP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – AppLovin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

5/12/2022 – AppLovin was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $103.00 to $60.00.

5/12/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $80.00.

5/12/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $77.00.

5/10/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – AppLovin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

4/19/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $100.00.

APP traded down $4.86 on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. 6,328,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,442. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion and a PE ratio of -174.32. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Get AppLovin Co alerts:

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.