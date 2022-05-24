Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 24th (CAHPF, CCU, DNNGY, DOX, EOG, FNA, FREE, FXTGY, GBNH, GEGYY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 24th:

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a hold rating. UBS Group AG currently has $4.05 target price on the stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a hold rating to a buy rating. Johnson Rice currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “International Land Alliance Inc. is a land investment and development firm. The Company is focused on acquiring raw land primarily in Northern Baja California. International Land Alliance Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a neutral rating to a positive rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $82.00 target price on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Post (NYSE:POST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although Post Holdings has lagged the industry in the past three months, we expect the trend to reverse in the near term. The company benefits from prudent acquisitions, which continued in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The top line included $102.1 million in net sales from buyouts. Volume demand recovery in the Foodservice unit is also contributing to the upside. Management highlighted that volumes in certain channels and product categories in the foodservice business have almost fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. However, the company is battling supply-chain challenges due to labor shortages, input and freight inflation and other supply-chain hurdles. Post Holdings’ fiscal second-quarter gross margin was hurt by higher raw material, freight and manufacturing costs. The company is also battling escalated SG&A expenses.”

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $255.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $325.00.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

