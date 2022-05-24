Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ: KIDS) recently:

5/17/2022 – OrthoPediatrics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/11/2022 – OrthoPediatrics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/6/2022 – OrthoPediatrics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $54.00.

5/5/2022 – OrthoPediatrics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/5/2022 – OrthoPediatrics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00.

4/4/2022 – OrthoPediatrics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

KIDS traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,452. The stock has a market cap of $834.08 million, a P/E ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $236,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

