Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Twin Disc (TWIN)

5/21/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of TWIN stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

